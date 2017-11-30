Ten students at Manhattan high school caught with knives during surprise screening

CHELSEA, Manhattan — Ten students were found with knives after metal detectors were brought in to a Manhattan school for a surprise screening, officials said.

All middle and high schools are subject to unannounced scanning for weapons. Up to 78 schools around the city have and use permanent metal detectors.

The Bayard Rustin Educational Complex in Chelsea, which houses six high schools, does not.

“Weapons of any kind are not permitted in our schools and these items were swiftly and safely recovered,” a Department of Eduction spokesperson said about the 18th Street building. The safety of students always comes first and we’ll continue to work closely with the NYPD to ensure students are provided with a safe, supportive and inclusive learning environment in all school buildings.”

A student was fatally stabbed at a Bronx school after an 18-year-old classmate brought a knife into the building. The school did not have metal detectors.