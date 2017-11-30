Teens sought for series of robberies in the Bronx

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX — Police are looking for four teens connected to a series of robberies in the Bronx.

Eight known incidents were reported within the month of November occurring around the Allerton section of the Bronx — the latest incident occurring as recent as Monday.

In the latest incident, the four teens surrounded a 15-year-old male victim inside the Allerton Avenue 2/5 train station around 5:35 p.m.

Police said one of the teens took the victim’s headphones and fled while the remaining individuals tried stealing the victim’s cellphone.

The victim found the teens off and kept his phone.

Earlier robberies have been more violent, including punching victims in the face. During one instance, the teens punched a 31-year-old man and got away with $5,000 in cash, his phone, necklace, and wallet.

The teens are described to be about 16 to 20 years old and were last see wearing all black clothing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).