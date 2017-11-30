NEVER MISS A STORY: GET THE PIX11 NEWS APP FOR IMPORTANT UPDATES

See the most-liked Instagram posts of 2017

November 30, 2017

NEW YORK — The most-liked Instagram posts of the year have been revealed — although, to be fair, we still have a month to go.

Standing strong at No. 5 is Cristiano Ronaldo, who said he was "So happy to be able to hold the two new loves of my life" when he revealed a picture of him and his newborn baby twins on June 29. The soccer star received more than 8.2 million "likes" for the post — and we can see why!

So happy to be able to hold the two new loves of my life 🙏❤

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

You know Queen B had to make the list. She came in at No. 4 with more than 10 million "likes" for her July 14 photo unveiling photos of her twins, Sir Carter and Rumi, who turned 1 month that day.

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

It may surprise some that this next one did not do better.

Garnering more than 10.3 million "likes" in less than three months is nothing to snub, BUT singer/actress Selena Gomez is the most followed person on the social media platform — at 130 million.

The No. 3 most-liked post is Selena's Sept. 14 announcement she got a kidney transplant due to my Lupus.

I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

Ronaldo and his twins make a comeback for the No. 2 spot.

Five months after having twins via a surrogate, his girlfriend, model Georgina Rodriguez, gave birth to a child.

The Nov. 12 Instagram post announcing the birth of Alana Martina got more than 11 million "likes" in less than a month!

A Alana Martina acaba de nascer! Tanto a Geo como a Alana estão muito bem! Estamos todos muito felizes! ❤️

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

Ronaldo isn't the only celebrity to make this list twice.

Beyoncé is back — this time for her announcement that her family would be "growing by two."

The Feb. 1 post received more than 11.1 million likes.

Lessons learned? If you spend the next few months expanding your Instagram following — by tens of millions — then getting pregnant AND having a baby, you just might make next year's list.