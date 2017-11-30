See the most-liked Instagram posts of 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — The most-liked Instagram posts of the year have been revealed — although, to be fair, we still have a month to go.

Standing strong at No. 5 is Cristiano Ronaldo, who said he was "So happy to be able to hold the two new loves of my life" when he revealed a picture of him and his newborn baby twins on June 29. The soccer star received more than 8.2 million "likes" for the post — and we can see why!

So happy to be able to hold the two new loves of my life 🙏❤ A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Jun 29, 2017 at 10:09am PDT

You know Queen B had to make the list. She came in at No. 4 with more than 10 million "likes" for her July 14 photo unveiling photos of her twins, Sir Carter and Rumi, who turned 1 month that day.

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

It may surprise some that this next one did not do better.

Garnering more than 10.3 million "likes" in less than three months is nothing to snub, BUT singer/actress Selena Gomez is the most followed person on the social media platform — at 130 million.

The No. 3 most-liked post is Selena's Sept. 14 announcement she got a kidney transplant due to my Lupus.

Ronaldo and his twins make a comeback for the No. 2 spot.

Five months after having twins via a surrogate, his girlfriend, model Georgina Rodriguez, gave birth to a child.

The Nov. 12 Instagram post announcing the birth of Alana Martina got more than 11 million "likes" in less than a month!

A Alana Martina acaba de nascer! Tanto a Geo como a Alana estão muito bem! Estamos todos muito felizes! ❤️ A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Nov 12, 2017 at 12:19pm PST

Ronaldo isn't the only celebrity to make this list twice.

Beyoncé is back — this time for her announcement that her family would be "growing by two."

The Feb. 1 post received more than 11.1 million likes.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

Lessons learned? If you spend the next few months expanding your Instagram following — by tens of millions — then getting pregnant AND having a baby, you just might make next year's list.