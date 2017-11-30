See the most-liked Instagram posts of 2017

NEW YORK — The most-liked Instagram posts of the year have been revealed — although, to be fair, we still have a month to go.
Standing strong at No. 5 is Cristiano Ronaldo, who said he was "So happy to be able to hold the two new loves of my life" when he revealed a picture of him and his newborn baby twins on June 29. The soccer star received more than 8.2 million "likes" for the post — and we can see why!
You know Queen B had to make the list. She came in at No. 4 with more than 10 million "likes" for her July 14 photo unveiling photos of her twins, Sir Carter and Rumi, who turned 1 month that day.
It may surprise some that this next one did not do better.
Garnering more than 10.3 million "likes" in less than three months is nothing to snub, BUT singer/actress Selena Gomez is the most followed person on the social media platform — at 130 million.
The No. 3 most-liked post is Selena's Sept. 14 announcement she got a kidney transplant due to my Lupus.
I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith
Ronaldo and his twins make a comeback for the No. 2 spot.
Five months after having twins via a surrogate, his girlfriend, model Georgina Rodriguez, gave birth to a child.
The Nov. 12 Instagram post announcing the birth of Alana Martina got more than 11 million "likes" in less than a month!
Ronaldo isn't the only celebrity to make this list twice.
Beyoncé is back — this time for her announcement that her family would be "growing by two."
The Feb. 1 post received more than 11.1 million likes.
Lessons learned? If you spend the next few months expanding your Instagram following — by tens of millions — then getting pregnant AND having a baby, you just might make next year's list.