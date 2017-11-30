Read Matt Lauer’s full statement on sexual harassment allegations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Former "Today" host Matt Lauer released a statement Thursday, after being fired from the show he hosted for two decades over sexual harassment, and assault, allegations.

Read his full statement:

There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions. To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry. As I am writing this I realize the depth of the damage and disappointment I have left behind at home and at NBC. Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed. I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish dearly. Repairing the damage will take a lot of time and soul searching and I'm committed to beginning that effort. It is now my full time job. The last two days have forced me to take a very hard look at my own troubling flaws. It's been humbling. I am blessed to be surrounded by the people I love. I thank them for their patience and grace.

“Today” announced at the start of the show Wednesday that Lauer had been fired after the network received a “detailed complaint from a colleague” on Monday about “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.”

Variety later reported that in a two-month investigation, three women claimed the news host sexually harassed them, and the New York Times reports a woman has accused Lauer of sexually assaulting her in his office.

NBC has since confirmed two additional women came forward with allegations.

