Queens woman found dead with throat slashed in Jamaica

A 26-year-old Queens woman’s body was found in the bushes on the side of a road in Jamaica, local media has reported.

Desiree Gibbon arrived in Jamaica on Oct. 20 and was given a three-month visa, according to reports. Her body was found Sunday.

Gibbon’s parents are set to fly out to Jamaica Friday. Her family is trying to raise funds on GoFundMe to bring Gibbon’s body back.

The coroner’s office is conducting an autopsy to determine how Gibbon died.

Gibbon was one of several people murdered over the weekend in the area, local media reported.