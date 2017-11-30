New plan suggests subways end 24-hour service to speed up repairs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — In the hopes to revamp the MTA, a new plan has suggested that subways end 24-hour-service to speed up repairs.

The Regional Plan Association says their plan to improve the city's overall economy includes a full repair on the subway system.

The RPA’s goal is to have the whole system fixed within the course of 15 years by ending overnight weekday subway service in order to make the much-needed repairs to the system.

With the repairs, the subway would be able to handle an additional four million people in transporting commuters and an additional two million in jobs will be available by 2040.

The proposed subway changes include no overnight service between Monday and Thursday, impacting nearly 85,000 commuters.

New taxes are also proposed, taxing congestion pricing and additional tolls.

A spokesperson for the RPA released a statement regarding their proposal, and what they have for commuters in need of overnight trains.

"Right now our region’s residents are suffering from long, unreliable commutes and crumbling infrastructure. Proposals like modernizing & expanding our subways and keeping our roadways in a state of good repair are welcome solutions. We need to find creative ways to fund them and make the time for the much needed upgrades to our system. The Fourth Plan suggests ways to do this. We are taking an equitable, and pragmatic approach to ensure that everyone has service even when subways are closed, overnight, just four days a week, when only about 1.5% of total riders use the system. These riders can be served by an improved overnight bus service that would mirror the subway lines. These buses would flow smoothly overnight when there is very little traffic. "

The RPA has published three previous regional plans, in the 1920s, the 1960s and the mid-1990s that have affected the way the Tri-State area has developed, including the construction of the regional highway network, creating regional economic hubs in Jamaica, Queens and Stamford Connecticut, and developing Hudson Yards.