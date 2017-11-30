Most-wanted children’s toys for the holidays

Don’t be the parent that has to pay extra come holiday season because you waited to long.

Here are the hottest holiday toys, including what age each toy is recommended for, prices and where to get it.

(See a slideshow of all the toys at the bottom of this story, and refresh for video.)

Peppa Pig Little Kitchen Set (Jazwares)

Cook up a storm with Peppa!

Peppa Pig’s Giggle ‘n’ Bake Kitchen stands 37 inches tall – the perfect height for little chefs!

This fun kitchen set-up includes all the sights and sounds of Peppa’s kitchen, including a teakettle that whistles, a frying pan that sizzles, and a faucet that makes water sounds!

There’s a light in the oven so you can keep an eye on your cupcakes, then open the oven door and use your oven mitt to take them out and frost them!

With a total of 18 play accessories, there’s a feast of fun to be had when you’re in the kitchen with Peppa!

Age: 2+

MSRP: $79.99

Available: Target, Toys “R” Us

Vampirina Scare B&B Playset (Just Play)

Inspired by the HIT new Disney Junior series, Vampirina, the Scare B&B Playset is three floors of spook-tacular fun. From the secret reveal telescoping bedroom tower with magically growing portraits, to the bookcase that transforms into a guest day bed, there’s always something special brewing at Vampirina’s house.

Magically rising food in the kitchen, a record player that moves and shakes when Vampirina dances and a 360-degree spinning TV in the living room are just some of the cool features.

Kids can place Vampirina on six special spots located on each floor throughout her house and watch her glow. She can even hang upside down when she’s feeling a little batty. Her BFF Poppy is included, allowing little ones to play out the adventures right from the show.

Age: 3+

MSRP: $59.99

Available: Kmart, Target, Toys “R” Us

Real Workin’ Buddies Dusty (Jakks Pacific)

Real Workin’ Buddies Dusty makes cleaning up fun with three vehicles in one: Garbage Truck, Street Sweeper, and Dump Truck.

There are three ways to play: eat it up, sweep it up, or dump it out.

Dusty has over 50 fun sounds and phrases.

Works on both carpet and hardwood floors.

Age: 3+

MSRP: $39.99

Available: Amazon, Target, Toys “R” Us, Walmart

Fingerlings (WowWee)

Fingerlings baby monkeys come to life with endless ways of play and realistic sounds to let kids know how they are feeling. Kids can wrap them on their finger to have a new friend at their fingertips.

These silly critters have happy monkey sounds, blinking eyes, heads that turn, hands that grip, and a curly hanging tail.

Kids can swing them, pet them, kiss them, and even rock them to sleep.

There are six different Fingerlings to play, share, and collect.

Ages: 5+

MSRP: $14.99

Available: Amazon, Target, Toys “R” Us, Walmart

LASER X (NSI International)

Laser X is the ultimate high-tech game of tag! Blasters feature pinpoint accuracy up to 200 feet – day or night – and invisible infrared beams can go through windows and bounce off walls and mirrors to hit opponents.

Advanced sensors know when players are blasting, being hit, running or hiding, and an interactive voice “coach” uses this intel to offer tips and tricks throughout the game.

Headphones (not included) can be plugged into the receiver vest, so players can listen to a stereo soundtrack while they play. This makes it feels like they’re inside a video game – or starring in an action movie!

All Laser X sets work together so games can include an unlimited number of players. Play one-on-one, in teams, or set your blaster to “rogue” and it’s every man for himself!

Blasters were designed to NOT look like handguns or rifles and to make futuristic sounds, not the sounds of gunfire.

Age: 6+

MSRP: $49.99

Available: Target, Toys “R” Us

LEGO Marvel Superheroes 2 (LEGO)

Bringing together iconic Marvel Super Heroes and Super Villains from different eras and realities, this original branching storyline transports players into a cosmic battle across 18 different Marvel locations ripped from time and space into the incredible open hub world of Chronopolis.

Iconic Super Heroes and Super Villains with a diverse roster of characters from across the Marvel Universe, including Groot, Rocket Raccoon, Gamora, Doctor Strange, Doctor Octopus, Green Goblin, Spider-Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk, Iron Man, Ant-Man, Kang the Conqueror, and a whole lot more!

Four-player competitive and cooperative Super Hero battle mode for friends and family to play together or against each other in a series of themed challenges and battle arenas.

Age: 10+

MSRP: $59.99

Available: Amazon, Target, Toys R Us, GameStop, Walmart

Nintendo Switch (Nintendo)