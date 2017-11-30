LI surfers call on community to donate toys to children in Puerto Rico for the holidays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pro surfers from Long Island are calling on the community to contribute to their toy drive for children in Puerto Rico. With the residents of the island nation still recovering from Hurricane Maria, the brothers want to bring some joy to the children.

OPTYX Eyewear and Surf For All are working together to organize the toy drive.

All toy donations should be dropped off at OPTYX Wheatley Plaza or OPTYX East Hampton. OPTYX Eyewear will be accepting donations through Dec. 9, ending their efforts with a Lafont Trunk Show in the Wheatley Plaza location.

Anyone who wishes to donate a gift or gift card in any denomination ( from Nov. 20 through Dec. 9) for these children in need will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win a $500.00 OPTYX Gift Card, and a week of Surf Camp on Long Island or Puerto Rico.

Surf For All has been sending shipments to Puerto Rico for weeks and will be sponsoring the entire shipment of gifts to Puerto Rico.

The group will drop off toys to local churches and charities on Dec. 20, in Rincon, along with others participating in “voluntourism" ( people traveling to Puerto Rico, spending one to two days volunteering and the rest of their trip vacationing).