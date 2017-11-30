Late-night fire engulfs New Jersey home

GARFIELD, N.J. — Firefighters battled a house fire in New Jersey late Wednesday.

The Garfield Fire Department responded to a fire at 38 Summit Avenue involving the attic and second floor of the three-story house.

The fire continued burning past midnight before it was put out.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Garfield Fire Chief Ed Morano posted on Facebook, commending the Garfield Fire Department for their work in putting out the fire.

“Tonight members of the Garfield Fire Department responded to 38 Summit Ave and encountered a fully involved attic fire with Fire also on the second floor. Members battled the fire, and I do mean battled, and brought the fire under control within a hour and a half. Its a tough thing to be the guy outside when your used to being the guy inside. But with the right guys inside you know what’s going on. Just like tonight. Great job done by all. A special thank you to Wallington, Lodi, and Saddle Brook [Fire department] at the scene. Maywood, Rochelle Park, Paramus, and Elmwood Park covering the city; Saddle brook rehab for taking care of the members working on scene. HUMC EMS, and Garfield Police Department for controlling the scene, The Garfield Police Communications personnel and the Garfield OEM for handling the displaced residents. Most important part of this post is EVERYONE went home safe.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.