× Jim Nabors, of ‘Gomer Pyle fame,’ dead at 87

NEW YORK — Jim Nabors best known for his role in the 1960s hit “Gomer Pyle” has died at 87, multiple news organizations confirmed Thursday.

The sitcom was a spinoff of the “Andy Griffin Show.”

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.