Jail captains suspended while colleague was attacked by Rikers inmate: sources

RIKERS ISLAND — Two jail captains have been suspended after they left their colleague to get attacked by a Rikers Island inmate, a jail source has said.

Ricardo Reimers and Keith Phillip were seen on surveillance running away as their colleague, Captain Awais Ghauri, 31, was attacked by an inmate inside the Otis Bantum Correction Center on Thanksgiving.

Ghauri suffered facial bruises and cuts.

The two captains had been recently promoted and were on probation, jail sources said. They will likely be demoted to the correction officer rank, the Daily News reports.

The union that represents jail captains called the officers who ran away “cowards” who deserve to be punished by the department. “They ran from danger,” said Patrick Ferraiuolo, president of the Correction Captains Association. “There is no room for cowards in my rank. I’m not defending them.”

Warning: Graphic video below shows the inmate attacking the captain.