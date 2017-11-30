Firefighter injured after blaze breaks out at Newark building

NEWARK, N.J. — A firefighter was injured after a fire broke out at a Newark residence early Thursday.

The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. on the second floor of an occupied building on Schuyler Avenue.

It was not immediately known if the laundromat on the first floor was affected by the fire.

The fire was under control by 1:52 a.m.

One adult and two children were relocated following the fire, and one firefighter suffered a knee injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment.