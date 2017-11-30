Earthquake in Delaware felt from DC to NYC

DOVER, Dela. — An earthquake that hit in Delaware Thursday rattled the Mid-Atlantic region of the East Coast and could be felt in New York and New Jersey.

The preliminary magnitude-4.1 earthquake struck at 4:45 p.m. Thursday. It was centered about 6 miles east-northeast of Dover, Delaware, at a depth of about 5 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The temblor was categorized as Intensity VI, which has the power to throw items off shelves and damage poorly built structures, according to Dr. Lucy Jones, a seismologist and USGS scientist emerita.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

The USGS reports the quake’s effects were felt in several states, as far west as West Virginia and as far north as Pennsylvania and Connecticut.

Residents in the East Village and Brooklyn reported feeling shaking in their neighborhoods, more than 150 miles north of the epicenter. It was felt in New Jersey in Morristown, Belford, East Rutherford and Ridgewood, according to the agency’s tracker.

In Millville, NJ felt it. Everything is fine, I was just like WTF for a minute there. Second earthquake i've ever felt in NJ, lived here my whole life. — Bi Stephanie Jean❤💜💙♿ (@wicked_jr89) November 30, 2017

Looking on twitter it looks like an earthquake. Strange to feel something like that in NJ, but it felt like that one years ago that hit the DC area. — Tracie (@mom2teebee) November 30, 2017