Danny Elfman brings Nightmare Before Christmas to Barclays

NEW YORK — You know his music from televIsion... The movies... And now, the stage.

"It's a very complicated thing, playing the entire score song live, in sync, with the movie at the same time but we are going to do it," said Danny Elfman.

Now award winning composer Danny Elfman is taking “The Nightmare Before Christmas” live to stage for the first time in New York.

It’s one of his many collaborations with director Tim Burton.

"There is such a following especially here in NY, and Jack Skellington and how maybe you relate to that character," said Tamsen Fadal.

"Jack Skellington is very close to my heart. Tim told me the story of Jack being the king of Christmas, I mean Halloween land and wanting something else. I was in a band for many years and I wanted out. When you are the singer song writer for the band you are the king of your own little world," said Elfman.

Elfman was the frontman for the popular 80’s rock band Oingo Boingo.

"I felt what he was describing for Jack so when I was writing the songs I was like almost writing from myself. So it was Jack but it was kind of like what I was going through at the time we both get over enthusiastic and cause a lot of trouble and usually things work out ok," said Elfman.

They definitly worked out ok for this music man.

"Is there a moment in time that you go back to that really defines who you are," asked Fadal.

"I don’t know. I kind of like to see myself as a musical schitzophrenic. Batman is also very close to my heart it was very difficult and then I got to revive parts of it just this last month in Justice League. Edward Scissorhands its hard to say. It's like choosing children I don’t want to make Sophie's choice here, don’t make me choose!" said Elfman.

And then there’s The Simpsons.

"Yeah that was the little child that ran amok and surprised everybody. Me most of all I didn’t expect anybody to hear that, I did it for fun. I wrote it in my head in the car on the way home from a meeting. It seemed so weird at the time. But I thought that about Batman, Pee Wee's Big Adventure so everything you think is weird is definitely going to be successful," said Elfman.