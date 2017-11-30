Columbia dorm evacuated after fire breaks out

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — A Columbia University dorm was evacuated after a fire broke out on the third floor late Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 11:29 p.m. when the fire broke out on Ruggles Hall. The dorm was immediately evacuated and the fire was knocked out quickly, the FDNY said.

Public safety officials had blocked off half of west 114th street and Ruggles residents were being rerouted away from their dorm, according to The Columbia Spectator.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.