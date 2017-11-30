Brooklyn teacher who lost leg in hit-and-run honored for her strength and resilience

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN — Brooklyn teacher Diana Wright was honored by the New York City Council Thursday afternoon for her strength and resilience.

In June 2014, Wright lost her left leg after she was struck by a hit and run driver. Today, she walks with a prosthetic leg and is an athlete.

City Councilman Jumaane Williams said, “she wears her new leg not with shame but with a source of pride and inspiration.”

Williams is a 5th grade teacher at PS 109 in Flatbush, Brooklyn. Many of her students were there to see their teacher honored.

“I’m very happy for her,” exclaimed student Jadon Norwood.

A GoFundMe for Diana Wright has been set up here.