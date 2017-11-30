Anti-terror cop allegedly tried to bring 3 kilograms of heroin into the Bronx

THE BRONX — An NYPD counterterrorism officer allegedly attempted to bring nearly three kilograms of heroin into New York from New Jersey, prosecutors said Thursday.

Reynaldo Lopez was busted after the Wednesday incident, officials said. He agreed with an undercover officer to bring what he thought was heroin to the Bronx under his protection as an NYPD officer.

“Police officers who violate their oath and break the laws betray not only the public, but their fellow officers who have nobly committed themselves serving and protecting our communities,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Joon Kim.

Lopez was also allegedly involved in an a counterfeit credit card operation and an identity fraud scheme. The 26-year-old officer faces up to life in prison.

“The list of allegations Officer Lopez faces is troubling on many levels,” said FBI Assistant Director William Sweeney. “The NYPD works diligently day in and day out to protect the public from those who engage in these types of crimes. As evidenced by the charges today, nobody is exempt from that practice.”