Anonymous ‘angel’ pays for kids gifts on layaway at New Jersey Walmart

MANVILLE, NJ — A New Jersey mom spending her first Christmas as a widow was surprised by an act of kindness just when she needed it most. Desiree Williams didn’t want to put up the Christmas tree this year after the sudden loss of her husband, Kevin. She’s now raising two children on a single-income, Kevin Jr., 5 and Tessa, 3. This put Desiree in a tough position of having to decide what not to buy her children for Christmas this year, for fear she couldn’t afford it. That is until she received a surprising message on Tuesday.

“At first, I thought it was a fake email,” she said.

An anonymous person had walked into a Walmart in Manville and paid for multiple toys that were left on layaway. The store e-mailed her to let her her know her $580 balance was now $0.

"This person that did this for me, I don’t think they understand the severity of what this did for me. The burden it took off of me,” she said. "I know Christmas isn’t about presents and things like that. But this year it was so important for my kids to have a good Christmas because I couldn’t give them the one thing they wanted, which was their father back."

Other moms have come forward on Facebook to say their gifts have been paid for too. Tania Rosales tells PIX11 that her $270 layaway tab was also wiped away.

“When customers quietly pay off others’ layaway items, we’re reminded how good people can be,” stated a Walmart spokesperson who said the ‘secret Santa’ did not wish to be named.

"I thank you a million times over again,” reiterated Williams.