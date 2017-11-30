Group sought in Bronx robbery spree; several teens assaulted

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX — A group has robbed eight people over the past month in the Bronx, police said Thursday.

Several of their victims were teens, officials said. They also assaulted some of their victims.

The mugging spree started on Nov. 9. They approached a 17-year-old near Matthews Avenue and Williamsbridge Road, but the victim did not have anything.

A 14-year-old victim was punched in the face and had his phone taken on Nov. 15, police said. Another 14-year-old victim was hit in the head on Nov. 22. The group took his cell phone and headphones.

A 31-year-old man was punched repeatedly on Nov. 17, officials said. The group took $5,000 from him. They also took his phone and a necklace.

Police have asked for help finding the group. They are all about 16 to 20-years-old.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).