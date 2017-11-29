Two men arrested in rape of 15-year-old in the Bronx, police say

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx — Two men were arrested after a 15-year-old girl said she was raped in the Bronx, police said Wednesday.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday when the minor went to an apartment along Taylor Avenue in Soundview to meet with two men to drink and smoke weed, police said.

Officials said the girl became unconscious and woke up to find the two men raping her.

Following the incident, police arrested 26-year-old Touray Blackwood and Airen Kellman, a homeless man, and charged them for rape and acting in a manner ingenious to a child under 17.

Investigation remains ongoing.