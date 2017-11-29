Teen accused of stabbing classmate to death in Bronx school expected to post bail

BRONX — A teen accused of fatally stabbing his classmate and critically injuring a second boy in a Bronx school is expected to post bail and be released as early as Wednesday.

A judge on Wednesday agreed to reduce the bail amount for Abel Cedeño, 18, by half — to $250,000. The teen remains jailed, but was in the process of posting bail as of noon.

A state senator, Hispanic church, and members Cedeño’s family as well as the the gay community contributed to the bail amount, a bail bondsman said.

Cedeño is charged with murder in the September stabbing death of Matthew McCree, 15. A 16-year-old was also critically injured in the attack.

After the court appearance, the McCree’s mother spoke out.

“I am pissed the hell off,” she told reporters.

All three students attended Urban Assembly School for Wildlife Conservation in West Farms, where the deadly attack happened in a third-period history class in front of fellow classmates.

Cedeño’s defenders say he was repeatedly bullied at the school, possibly because he is gay or bisexual.

The victims allegedly bullied Cedeño moments before he retaliated with a pocketknife, but police at the time said it was the first known incident between the three.

Cedeño has been charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder, manslaughter, two counts of attempted manslaughter, two counts of assault, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.