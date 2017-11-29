Person in custody in connection to NY mall shooting that injured 2

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WALLKILL, N.Y. — Monticello police have confirmed that a man has turned himself in to their department in connection to the Galleria Mall shooting Sunday afternoon. The man in custody has been turned over to the Wallkill Police Department.

This comes within 24 hours of police releasing surveillance footage of the man they believe was the shooter.

A round from a handgun was fired outside an American Eagle clothing store in the mall, injuring a woman and her 12-year-old son.

The shooting occurred on one of the busiest shopping weekends of the year. By midday Sunday throngs of shoppers were filling the mall, home to more than 100 tenants, including Macy's, J.C. Penney and Target. The loud bang from the gunfire sent shoppers scurrying for safety, either by exiting the mall or by hiding in back rooms with store employees.

Wallkill police chief, Robert Hertman said it's legal for a person with a permit to take a gun into a mall, although the Galleria's website said the property has a policy prohibiting weapons.

Police have not given further detail about the identity of the person in custody.

Associated Press contributed to this report.