NBC fires Matt Lauer over alleged ‘inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace’

NEW YORK — NBC has fired longtime host Matt Lauer over alleged “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace,” the Today show confirmed Wednesday morning.

NBC News Chairman Andrew Lack sent a memo moments before the Today show started, announcing Lauer had been terminated.

The Today show aired the memo on-air. It read:

Dear colleagues, On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer. It represented, after serious review, a clear violation of our company’s standards. As a result we’ve decided to terminate his employment. While it is the first complain about his behavior in the over twenty years he’s been at NBC News, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident. Our highest priority is to create a workplace environment where everyone feels safe and protected, and to ensure that any actions that run counter to our core values are met with consequences no matter who the offender. We are deeply saddened by this turn of events but we will face it together as a news organization — and do it in as transparent a manner as we can.

The Today show started Wednesday morning by announcing the news, and later tweeted the clip.

Matt Lauer has been terminated from NBC News. On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment. pic.twitter.com/1A3UAZpvPb — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 29, 2017

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.