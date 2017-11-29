Man pulls young girl out of the way as NYPD ‘smart vehicle’ speeds down Brooklyn sidewalk

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn — Surveillance video shows an NYPD “smart vehicle, lights and sirens blaring, driving down a pedestrian-lacked sidewalk.

One man pulled a young girl out of the car’s path, just in time. Pedestrians were clearly startled as the car drove down the sidewalk.

“Hopefully he had an emergency call. But, no idea. It’s a dangerous time, kids walk around, and children, parents,” a resident named Chaim said. “I’m just happy to hear that no one got hurt.”

This happened around 3:15 p.m. in a predominantly Orthodox Jewish neighborhood. The sidewalks were buzzing with activity and traffic.

PIX11 reached out to the NYPD about its policy regarding vehicles using sidewalks in an emergency. An NYPD spokesperson said: “We are aware of the video. This incident is under internal review.”

“I’d be petrified if I’d seen something like that happen,” one resident said. “And I’m standing out there. Should be illegal – he should be a lot more careful.”