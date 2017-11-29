Lawmaker pushes for free diapers at NYC shelters, childcare centers

NEW YORK — New Yorkers facing financial challenges may soon be able to get diapers for free.

Several councilmembers are sponsoring a bill to bring free diapers to shelters and childcare centers run by the city. Local nonprofit Good+ Foundation estimates that 3 in 10 mothers living in poverty cannot afford an adequate supply of diapers.

“Raising a family in NYC is more expensive than ever,” Councilman Mark Treyger (D-Brooklyn) tweeted. “My new bill will provide free diapers – a basic necessity – to our most vulnerable families.”

The bill, which will be introduced Thursday, would require the Department of Citywide Administrative Services to supply the diapers.

No information was immediately available on how much the diaper distribution would cost.

If passed, the bill would require Mayor Bill de Blasio’s signature and go into effect 90 days after he signs off on it.

40.712775 -74.005973