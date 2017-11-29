Hoboken mayor-elect discusses election, plans for city

Ravi Bhalla was elected as Hoboken’s new mayor Nov. 7, beating out five other candidates.
However, winning the election was not easy, especially days before the election, when he was a target of racism.
Flyers circulated with a picture of Bhalla, captioning “Don’t let TERRORISM take over our Town!”
Despite being a target, Bhalla overcame the odds and won the election.
The mayor-elect spoke to PIX11 News to discuss his plans for the city, including the continuation of the comprehensive flood protection program to help the flood-prone city and how tax plans in Washington D.C. can impact the state’s plans to raise taxes.