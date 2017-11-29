Dramatic body cam footage shows NYPD cops fatally shooting Bronx stabbing suspect

TREMONT, the Bronx — Police have released dramatic body cam footage that shows NYPD officers shooting the man who allegedly stabbed two security guards in the Bronx earlier this month.

Cornell Lockhart, 67, who locals say is a Vietnam veteran and former boxer, was accused of stabbing two female security guards in the lobby of a Hughes Avenue building on Nov. 13.

Police responded to reports of the stabbings, and opened fire after telling Lockhart more than 20 times to drop the knife he was holding, officials said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The shooting was captured on police body cams, which was reviewed by the NYPD’s Force Investigation Division. The fatal shooting appears justified, police sources who reviewed the footage said last week.

Lockhart was reported missing in late August by the local precinct. It is not clear when he was found, or where he was in the two and a half months between that report and the fatal shooting.

Both women who were stabbed, Kathy Hope, 48, and Michelle Sutton, 29, were hospitalized and treated for their injuries.