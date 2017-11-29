Construction worker stuck in collapsed trench in NJ

WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ — A construction worker was trapped in a collapsed trench Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The worker’s condition is unknown.

Emergency crews headed out to the collapsed trench in Woodbridge Township around 4 p.m., officials said. He was removed around 5 p.m. and was conscious and alert at the time.

He had some cuts to the side of his face and said he was sore, a police spokesperson said. It does not appear he suffered any broken bones.

No identifying information is available for the worker. It’s unclear how deep he was in the collapsed trench.

Officials aren’t sure what the construction crew was working on.