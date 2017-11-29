Canarsie grandmother fights to revive bus service at her granddaughter’s school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANARSIE, Brooklyn — Pia Horton says she bundled up her precious 6-year-old granddaughter, Saniya, to wait for the bus last Monday in Brooklyn— but the never came.

Horton says when she spoke to school officials, they told her bus service has been “discontinued.”

"I was outraged, not just for my granddaughter, but for the 20 other kids who need a ride,” said Horton.

PIX11 need reached out to the Department of Education for answers.

A spokesperson says “Our top priority is to provide safe, reliable transportation for all students. This was a school-based decision and we've provided students with alternative transportation options."

PIX11 News will stay on this story.

If you have a story reach out to Monica Morales on Facebook.