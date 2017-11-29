84-year-old bicyclist struck, killed in Queens

REGO PARK, Queens —An 84-year-old man was killed after he was struck by a car in Queens.

On Nov. 17, around 2:43 p.m., police responded to a call about a bicyclist struck by a car along Fleet Street and Alderton Street in Rego Park. When they arrived, officers found 84-year-old Yau-Teg Fung on the roadway with severe head trauma.

EMS took Fung to the hospital where he was pronounced dead ten days later.

Further investigation determined that an 80-year-old woman in a 2015 Toyota Camry was driving along Fleet Street when she stopped for the stop sign at Alderton Street, police said.

When she continued to travel along the intersection, police say Fung continued biking and struck the driver’s side rear door.

No arrests have been made, and investigation remains ongoing.