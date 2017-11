MANHATTAN — A water main break near the Empire State Building prompted traffic delays and emergency personnel to respond Tuesday morning, according to officials.

FDNY responded after a break around 6:50 a.m., department officials said.

Video shot around 8:30 a.m. showed multiple police vehicles, fire trucks and an ambulance still at the Empire State Building.

There are traffic delays in area of 5 Avenue and West 33 Street, according to NYC’s Emergency Management Office.