Stores are selling $1,000 upside down Christmas trees

Christmas may be about traditions, but some stores are flipping things around.
They’re selling upside down Christmas trees. Home Depot, Target, Walmart,Kohls and Bed Bath & Beyond all have the them for sale. Some of the upside down trees are already sold out.
Upside down trees retail for around $150-$1,000.
This isn’t the first time the topsy-turvy trees have been fashionable. Home decorating website The Spruce says the tradition of “hanging a Christmas tree upside down from the ceiling is an old one in Central and Eastern Europe.”
It may be an old tradition, but many people are confused.
“The upside-down Christmas tree is exactly why I don’t bother to keep up with trends – it looks ridiculous,” one woman tweeted.
Others were confused by the price.
“I have a lot of questions. Why is Target selling an upside down Christmas tree? Why is it nearly $1000? Is this a Stranger Things joke that I’m missing? Someone help,” another tweet read.