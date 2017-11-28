Stores are selling $1,000 upside down Christmas trees

Christmas may be about traditions, but some stores are flipping things around.

They’re selling upside down Christmas trees. Home Depot, Target, Walmart,Kohls and Bed Bath & Beyond all have the them for sale. Some of the upside down trees are already sold out.

Upside down trees retail for around $150-$1,000.

This isn’t the first time the topsy-turvy trees have been fashionable. Home decorating website The Spruce says the tradition of “hanging a Christmas tree upside down from the ceiling is an old one in Central and Eastern Europe.”

It may be an old tradition, but many people are confused.

“The upside-down Christmas tree is exactly why I don’t bother to keep up with trends – it looks ridiculous,” one woman tweeted.

Others were confused by the price.

“I have a lot of questions. Why is Target selling an upside down Christmas tree? Why is it nearly $1000? Is this a Stranger Things joke that I’m missing? Someone help,” another tweet read.