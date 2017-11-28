School bus drivers’ union ratifies new contract after Long Island strike

HICKSVILLE, N.Y. — Union school bus drivers that went on strike on Long Island for nearly two weeks have approved a new contract.

TWU Local 252 President Debra Hagan tells Newsday the contract was “overwhelmingly ratified” on Tuesday.

The drivers went back to work in four Nassau County school districts after ending their strike on Nov. 16.

The two sides had disagreed about wage increases and payment for transporting students on field trips.

The strike disrupted transportation for more than 20,000 students in Baldwin, Freeport, Hicksville and Rockville Centre.

Officials for the bus company could not be immediately reached for comment.