MTA bus driver back on the job after being assaulted in the Bronx

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORRISANIA, the Bronx — An MTA bus driver is back on the job after he was assaulted.

The 57-year-old driver was working on the night of Nov. 3 when a man yelled at him and spit on him, police said. The man also threw something at the driver.

Clement King said he later realized the man threw a bottle at him, he said. The attacker chased the bus on foot.

“The guy kept chasing me," King said. "Eventually, he caught on to me at one of the stops down the block."

That was 10 blocks later. Madelyn Rodriguez was walking down the street at the time and said she knew something was wrong.

“I knew that something happened. Because he was running like he wanted to get there,” said eyewitness Madelyn Rodriguez.

King is back on the job now.

"This is a dangerous job, he said. This ain't no joke."

Assaulting an MTA employee is a Class D felony punishable by up to seven years in prison.

Police said the attacker is around 5 feet, 9 inches tall. They've asked for help identifying him.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).