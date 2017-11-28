Men pretending to be exterminators in the Bronx assault 82-year-old in his home

PELHAM BAY, the Bronx — Men pretending to be exterminators assaulted and robbed an 82-year-old man inside his Bronx home, an NYPD spokesperson said.

The man was at his Pelham Bay home on Nov. 26 when he heard a knock at his door, police said. He opened it and men identifying themselves as exterminators forced their way into the home.

One of the men grabbed the victim by his throat while the other men went through the home looking for money, officials said. They took $3,600 from the victim and then left.

The victim wen to Albert Einstein hospital for treatment.

Police have asked for help identifying the men. They were about 25-30 years old

