Manhattan babysitter rapes 2 children, records sexual assaults

MANHATTAN — A Manhattan babysitter was convicted Tuesday for repeatedly raping two children and recording many of the sexual assaults.

Milton Narvaez, 35, sexually abused one child over a six year period, officials said. He also abused another child in a storage room of the Armenian Church where he also worked.

“There are few acts more horrific than the long-term sexual abuse of a child,” said District Attorney Cyrus Vance. “As a babysitter and custodian with access to children, Milton Narvaez abused his position to rape two children, before further exploiting them by recording video of the acts.”

A jury convicted him of the nearly 100 counts against him after deliberating for less than an hour.

Narvaez worked as a nanny or babysitter for several Manhattan families. The abuse was discovered during a child pornography investigation. Narvaez set the videos he took to music.

He’ll be back in court on Dec. 1.