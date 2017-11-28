Man who tried to save neighbor from being stabbed to death in SI is a hero: family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANDALL MANOR, Staten Island — A man is being called a hero by his family after trying to protect a neighbor who was ultimately stabbed to death by a stranger on a Staten Island street Tuesday.

Geetha Howie, 63, was walking home from a bank when police say a man she never met — Dantey Moore, 27 — attacked her with a knife. The grandmother was stabbed in her face and torso, and later pronounced dead at the hospital.

During the assault, a local man, Mark Long, 56, heard cries and went outside thinking children might be playing. When he saw the woman being stabbed, he ran to the scene, the man's wife, Sandra Traydon-Long said. Her husband tried to keep Moore from Howie until the police arrived.

Long attempted to talk to Moore, who then lunged at him, Traydon-Long said. Sources confirm Long suffered a laceration to his right arm, which he called a "little nick."

"(He) continued to talk to him, then the gentleman dropped the knife," Traydon-Long said. "After he dropped the knife, he just held (the victim)."

Responding officers say they found Moore cradling his victim. He was then arrested.

Long insisted that he did not do much, but his family is calling him a hero.

Long's teenage daughter came home not long after the attack, and was told about her father's actions by another neighbor.

"My dad was a hero," Alexandria Long said. "My dad came out and tried to intervene and was able to do that. That's honestly very amazing not many people still do that today; they take out their phones or just walk away."