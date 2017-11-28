Man stabbed with a screwdriver in Bed-Stuy section of Brooklyn: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BED-STUY, Brooklyn — A man was stabbed in the face with a screwdriver following a dispute in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn on Saturday, Nov. 18, police said.

The incident was reported at about 9:40 p.m. at a deli near the intersection of Fulton Street and Franklin Avenue. The victim, 40, suffered a puncture wound to his cheek and was taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition, according to police.

The NYPD is seeking the public's assistance in identifying the individual in the attack, who reportedly fled in an unknown direction. The individual is described as a man in his 30s weighing about 175 pounds and last seen wearing a black du-rag, a dark colored hooded coat, blue jeans and a blue and black backpack.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).