Man sprays unknown substance on dad, 2-year-old daughter in Brooklyn

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — A dad was carrying his 2-year-old daughter when a man approached them from behind and sprayed an unknown substance in their faces, an NYPD spokesperson said.

Police believe Jesus Centeno, 42, was involved in the Oct. 6 incident on Broadway in Williamsburg, but they haven’t been able to track him down.

Officials have asked for help finding him. Centeno is a Brooklyn resident. He’s about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds. Centeno was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and black shorts.

The dad and his daughter were taken by emergency medical services to Woodhull Hospital where they were treated and released, officials said.

