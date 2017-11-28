Man behind viral ALS ‘Ice Bucket Challenge’ dead at 46

Anthony Senerchia – who suffered from ALS and helped make the “ice bucket challenge” viral, passed away over the weekend. He was 46.

He was diagnosed with ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, about two months after his marriage to Jeanette Senerchio. The disease has no cure.

The challenge was wildly successful and attracted donations from the likes of Oprah, LeBron James, Bill Gates and many other celebrities. About 2.5 million people donated $115 million to the ALS Association during the campaign.

There are roughly 5,000 newly diagnosed cases of ALS in the United States each year.

Senerchia has a foundation which raises money for ALS research. There’s also a fund for his daughter. He was unable to purchase life insurance because of his battle with ALS.

“It is with great sadness and a very heavy heart that we announce the passing of Anthony Senerchia,” the foundation announced. “Anthony fought a courageous battle with ALS.”