Investigation into response underway after NYC ferry becomes stuck

MANHATTAN, New York — An investigation is underway after a New York City ferry became stuck near Wall Street for more than an hour on Monday night after striking a submerged object.

There were reports that passengers were forced to call 911 themselves, which has caused some to question if response was handled properly by the crew. The voyage was done by a replacement crew on a replacement vessel. The ferry got stuck in an area with a known piling field with construction debris. The tide was also low on Monday night.

New York City Economic Development Corporation, which oversees NYC Ferry, is investigating the nature of the response and how long it took to call emergency responders, according to Senior Vice President of Public Affairs Anthony Hogrebe.

"I don't want to point to any specific cause at this point but certainly this is a route that this vessel has run without incident a number of times in the past," Hogrebe said. "This is a route we run multiple times everyday and have not has this issue."

Hogrebe ensured passengers that NYC Ferry is going to have safe and reliable service going forward.