Girl, 4, struck by bus, seriously injured on Long Island

MIDDLE ISLAND, New York — A 4-year-old girl has been seriously injured after being struck by a bus while walking with her mother on Long Island.

Suffolk County police say 27-year-old Heather Lee and her 4-year-old daughter, Willow, were crossing a parking lot entrance in Middle Island Monday evening when they were struck by a Suffolk County Transit bus that had turned into the parking lot.

The mother and daughter, both of Shoreham, were taken to a hospital. Police say the girl suffered head trauma and was hospitalized in serious condition. The mother suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the bus was not hurt.

The investigation is ongoing.