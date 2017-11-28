Bronx boys and girls track team needs help to get to Nationals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX — Crystle Starks says the kids of the Bronx track team called VO2 Max are fast and super smart in the classroom.

“There are 27 boys and girls from all across the Bronx. Many of them can’t afford the trip and are on payment plans," said Starks, who is the team coordinator. "We are hoping for a miracle."

The team members, ages 5-12 years old, need $75 per runner.

They are chartering a bus to get to Nationals in North Carolina for this Thursday night.

Click here to donate to the team.

