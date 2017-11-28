Barry Cunningham, beloved PIX11 reporter, dead at 77

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — A longtime PIX11 reporter, Barry Cunningham, has died. He was 77 years old.

In his decades at PIX11, Cunningham was known as a great man and a terrific journalist, according to former colleague and PIX11 anchor Kaity Tong.

“He was a mainstay of the PIX11 family,” Tong said. "His stories were always knowledgable, informed, often humorous. He was so well respected and much loved by those of us who worked with him."

Cunningham died suddenly due to heart failure on Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving, at his New Jersey home, his former wife Laura Shaine tells PIX11. His entire family was home for the holidays at the time.

He is survived by his daughters, Alexandra and Jasmine; sisters, Marcia and Karen; his wife, Serena; and former wife, Laura Shaine.​

We will be adding to this story with recollections from his colleagues.

