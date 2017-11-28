Agents search New Jersey woods for evidence in boys’ 1975 disappearance

NEWARK, N.J. — FBI agents have searched a wildlife refuge along the Jersey shore as they investigate the decades-old disappearance of two boys who were roommates at a state facility for children with developmental disabilities.

The search of the Edwin B. Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge comes as investigators refocus their efforts on the 1975 disappearance of 12-year-old David Williams of Newark and 17-year-old Steven Anderson of Westville.

The boys apparently wandered into the woods surrounding what today is the New Lisbon Developmental Center and were never seen again.

Last month, FBI officials said they had promising new information in the case but declined to elaborate.

Officials have not said if anything was found during the search.