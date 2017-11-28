2 men charged in death of man beaten, struck by car

SYRACUSE, New York — Police in upstate New York have charged two men in connection with the death of a man who was struck by a car after a fight.

The Syracuse Police Department says two city men, ages 22 and 25, were each charged this week with manslaughter in the death of 30-year-old Earnest Collins.

Police say Collins was left in a Syracuse street after a fight with three other men Aug. 26. Authorities say Collins tried to walk away when he was hit again by one of the men.

As Collins lay on the ground, he was struck by a car. He later died from his injuries.

Police haven’t charged the driver. Investigators say the two suspects were in the area before Collins was struck by the car.