Woman stabbed outside hospital in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. — A hospital worker was stabbed outside University Hospital in Newark by a robber who demanded money then turned violent Sunday night, authorities said.

The victim was approached about 7:30 p.m. Sunday in Parking Lot 1 at 185 S. Orange Ave., the location of Rutgers’ University Hospital, by an individual who demanded money then stabbed her in the abdomen, according to a spokesman for the Rutgers University Police Department, which responded to the incident.

The victim is being treated for her injuries, though the extent of those injuries was not revealed.

No arrests have been made. A description of the attacker is “limited” and has not been released, the spokesman said.

Anyone with information or who may have been in the area at the time of the attack is urged to call RUPD Detective Bureau at 973-972-6394 or the RUPD Communications Center, available 24/7 at 973-393-4451.