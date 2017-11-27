Wing of plane on taxiway at JFK collides with wing of another plane

QUEENS — A plane wing clipped another plane’s wing at John F. Kennedy International Airport international airport Monday night.

An Egypt Air Flight headed to Cairo was moving on Taxiway Kilo when its right wing touched the left wing of a Virgin Atlantic Airlines flight around 7:45 p.m., officials said.

No injuries were reported.

The Egypt Air flight returned to the terminal area unassisted, but the Virgin Atlantic flight, which was going to London, had to be towed.

Debris from plane wings can be seen on the runway ground.