Viacom building in Times Square evacuated after parking garage fire: FDNY

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan — Hundreds have evacuated the Viacom building in Times Square Monday evening after smoke was reported in the parking garage.

FDNY is on the scene where smoke is pouring into the building from the lower level. The call came in about 4:15 p.m. at the building on Broadway and Seventh Avenue.

Officials have ordered a partial evacuation of about 120 people. Many others have self-evacuated. There is a large emergency response in Times Square.

No injuries have been reported.

