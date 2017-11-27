NYPD detective pulls out gun during argument at Outback Steakhouse in Brooklyn: police

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — An NYPD detective has been arrested for allegedly pulling out his firearm during at argument at an Outback Steakhouse in Brooklyn.

The detective, identified as Joel Crooms, 31, has been arrested and faces charges of menacing and disorderly conduct, police said.

Crooms is accused of pulling out his gun during an argument with another man at an Outback Steakhouse, located at 501 Gateway Drive, according to police, who did not clarify if the altercation occurred inside or outside the restaurant.

It is not known if the firearm was Crooms’ service weapon.